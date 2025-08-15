TDP win in bypolls reflects true people’s verdict: Andhra Pradesh DyCM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated M Latha Reddy and Muddu Krishna Reddy, TDP candidates supported by the NDA, for their victory in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections.

“The triumph reflects a genuine democratic verdict, bringing immense joy to the people of these regions,” he observed.

Pawan Kalyan highlighted that the byelections marked a significant shift, as voters could freely exercise their democratic right, unlike past local body elections, where nominations were suppressed through intimidation and violence.

In Pulivendula, the presence of competitive polls enabled voters to express their mandate clearly at polling stations, a stark contrast to decades of uncontested elections, he said.

He noted that voters expressed relief at being able to vote for candidates of their choice after three decades, underscoring the oppressive conditions that previously stifled democratic participation.