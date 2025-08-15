TDP win in bypolls reflects true people’s verdict: Andhra Pradesh DyCM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated M Latha Reddy and Muddu Krishna Reddy, TDP candidates supported by the NDA, for their victory in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections.
“The triumph reflects a genuine democratic verdict, bringing immense joy to the people of these regions,” he observed.
Pawan Kalyan highlighted that the byelections marked a significant shift, as voters could freely exercise their democratic right, unlike past local body elections, where nominations were suppressed through intimidation and violence.
In Pulivendula, the presence of competitive polls enabled voters to express their mandate clearly at polling stations, a stark contrast to decades of uncontested elections, he said.
He noted that voters expressed relief at being able to vote for candidates of their choice after three decades, underscoring the oppressive conditions that previously stifled democratic participation.
The byelections adhered to regulatory norms, with candidates conducting campaigns and polling proceeding smoothly, resulting in a clear public verdict.
The Jana Sena chief criticised a certain political party for resorting to provocative actions at every stage, being unable to accept the democratic process, and making unwarranted remarks against the NDA government. He praised the restraint shown by government officials and police, who ensured a violence-free polling environment.
He emphasised that the byelections signify restoration of democratic values in Pulivendula and Vontimitta, allowing the people’s voice to prevail through a transparent and fair electoral process.