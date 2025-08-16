Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav hails Muslims’ role in freedom struggle

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president PVN Madhav emphasised the integral role of Muslims in India’s freedom struggle during the grand Independence Day celebrations organised by the Minority Rights Protection Committee (MHPS) at its State office in Vijayawada on Friday.

Madhav noted that many Muslims sacrificed their lives alongside Hindus to secure India’s independence, highlighting the tradition of mutual respect for cultural practices. He specifically recalled the contributions of freedom fighters like Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil as symbols of Hindu-Muslim unity.

The event, chaired by MHPS State president Mohammed Farooq Shibli, was attended by TDP Politburo member and Political Secretary TD Janardhan as the chief guest.