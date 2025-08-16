Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav hails Muslims’ role in freedom struggle

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president PVN Madhav emphasised the integral role of Muslims in India’s freedom struggle during the grand Independence Day celebrations organised by the Minority Rights Protection Committee (MHPS) at its State office in Vijayawada on Friday.
Madhav noted that many Muslims sacrificed their lives alongside Hindus to secure India’s independence, highlighting the tradition of mutual respect for cultural practices. He specifically recalled the contributions of freedom fighters like Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil as symbols of Hindu-Muslim unity.
The event, chaired by MHPS State president Mohammed Farooq Shibli, was attended by TDP Politburo member and Political Secretary TD Janardhan as the chief guest.
Janardhan commended the MHPS for spotlighting lesser-known Muslim freedom fighters. He underlined the need for collective efforts to raise national awareness about their contributions to India’s Independence movement.
Shibli emphasised unity in diversity as the foundation of India’s progress, noting that during the partition, many Muslims chose to stay in India, affirming their patriotism. The celebration featured a 25 kg cake and light walkers honouring Muslim freedom fighters, drawing significant attention.
Madrassa students and Muslim women participated in the celebrations. Other attendees included BJP Minority Morcha State chief Sheikh Baji, MHPS secretary Syed Arshad, legal cell State president Md Saleem Pasha, Samata Sainik Dal general secretary Pilli Surendrababu, and MHPS media coordinator Moyin Abdul Ghafoor.