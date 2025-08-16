Andhra Pradesh: Rs 28k-crore Green Energy phase 3 plan submitted

VIJAYAWADA: APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director (JMD) and AP Power Coordination Committee Member-Convener Kirthi Chekuri announced that the corporation has submitted final proposals for the Green Energy Corridor Phase-3 to the Central Electricity Authority.

The Rs 28,033 crore project aims to integrate 11 GW of solar power and 7,373 MW of pumped storage into the grid, adding 8,862 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 9,500 MVA of capacity to support India’s 2030 clean energy targets.

During Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha, Chekuri detailed ongoing execution of 69 projects worth Rs 8,638 crore, which will add 14,046 MVA and 2,041 circuit kilometres. Transmission losses dropped from 2.69% to 2.60% in 2024-25. Non-tariff revenue rose sharply to Rs 174.47 crore through Optical Ground Wire leasing. APTRANSCO earned ISO 27001:2022 certification, while its Joint Meter Reading app, expected to save Rs 750 crore, won two national awards.

She outlined APGENCO’s major hydel and pumped storage projects and noted reduced distribution and AT&C losses. Under PM-KUSUM, solar systems are being set up for 2.93 lakh pumps, while 39,863 homes adopted rooftop solar power.

She credited CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand for their support.