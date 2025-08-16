CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Stree Shakti free travel scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the Stree Shakti Scheme at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada on Friday, fulfilling another poll promise of free bus travel for women. Earlier, Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP State president PVN Madhav, and other leaders, travelled in an RTC bus with women from Undavalli village to Vijayawada city bus station, interacting with them along the way, and collecting feedback on government schemes and their impact on their lives.

Addressing the women participating in the launching ceremony, Naidu expressed his happiness at fulfilling one of the TDP-led NDA government’s flagship ‘Super Six’ promises on the occasion of Independence Day. He claimed that the scheme is aimed at boosting women’s economic independence and dignity. “This is my gift as an elder brother to every girl in the State. Now, every woman can travel anywhere in Andhra Pradesh without paying a single rupee. Whether it’s for work, education, business, or visiting family, women can save their travel expenses,” he said.

Naidu explained that 2.62 crore women in the State would benefit from zero-fare travel on 74% of the APSRTC fleet, covering various services regardless of distance. Zero fare tickets would be issued through POS machines for record purposes, and the RTC could claim 100% of the fare. The scheme would cost the government Rs 1,942 crore per annum. Naidu assured that measures were taken to avoid operational issues, including capacity expansion, better depot infrastructure, clean bus stations, GPS tracking for safety, and the introduction of 1,050 electric buses in 11 major cities under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.