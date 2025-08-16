CM striving to put economy back on track: TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: The 79th Independence Day celebrations were held on a grand note at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao hoisted the national flag, and extended his greetings to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Palla said the independence being enjoyed by us is because of the freedom fighters. He felt that there is a need to retrospect whether we achieved the desired goals or not after getting Independence.

Recalling that former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao floated the TDP to uphold the self-respect of Telugus, he said the target of NTR was to lead the society in a proper way.

While the British looted Rs 4 lakh crore, the act of a person (referring to YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) amassing Rs 2 lakh crore during his five-year tenure was nothing but an insult to the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he observed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working 16 to 18 hours a day to bring the State economy, which derailed during the previous YSRCP regime, back on track, and to safeguarding the values of democracy, he said.