HRD Minister Nara Lokesh highlights educational reforms during Independence Day celebrations

GUNTUR: Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh led the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Guntur Police Parade Grounds on Friday, urging citizens to embrace Mahatma Gandhi’s message that change must begin within oneself.

Lokesh hoisted the Tricolour, received a ceremonial guard of honour from the district police, and toured the grounds in an open-top vehicle with District Collector Nagalakshmi before addressing the gathering.

He recalled childhood memories of flag-hoisting ceremonies, describing the national flag as an emotion shared by all Indians.

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence as the world’s most powerful weapon, he honoured freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh, including Prakasam Panthulu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Pingali Venkayya. He announced plans for a museum in Mangalagiri to commemorate the region’s role in the freedom struggle and hailed the sacrifices of soldiers such as Murali Naik, who died in ‘Operation Sindoor’.