HRD Minister Nara Lokesh highlights educational reforms during Independence Day celebrations

GUNTUR: Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh led the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Guntur Police Parade Grounds on Friday, urging citizens to embrace Mahatma Gandhi’s message that change must begin within oneself.
Lokesh hoisted the Tricolour, received a ceremonial guard of honour from the district police, and toured the grounds in an open-top vehicle with District Collector Nagalakshmi before addressing the gathering.
He recalled childhood memories of flag-hoisting ceremonies, describing the national flag as an emotion shared by all Indians.
Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence as the world’s most powerful weapon, he honoured freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh, including Prakasam Panthulu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Pingali Venkayya. He announced plans for a museum in Mangalagiri to commemorate the region’s role in the freedom struggle and hailed the sacrifices of soldiers such as Murali Naik, who died in ‘Operation Sindoor’.
Lokesh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive action against terrorism and accused the previous government of pushing Andhra Pradesh “30 years backward” through financial mismanagement.
He credited the people’s 2024 mandate for enabling the alliance government to form a “double engine” administration under Modi, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, which had restarted stalled projects such as Amaravati’s construction, Polavaram, and the protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
Listing the government’s ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes — enhanced pensions, free bus travel for women, farmer aid, and large-scale recruitment — Lokesh said these would be transformative for the state. On education, he announced curriculum reforms, expansion of model schools, depoliticisation of school branding, and the reintroduction of free textbooks and midday meals.
He concluded by thanking district officials, law enforcement, voluntary organisations, and the public for contributing to Guntur’s progress.