Nation ensnared by Modi’s grip: Congress

VIJAYAWADA: At Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy unfurled the national flag on Friday, marking the 79th Independence Day, with a sharp critique of the Modi government and State leaders.

She described India not as ‘New India’ but as a nation ensnared by Modi’s grip, calling for a fresh freedom struggle to liberate it from his control.

Sharmila questioned Modi’s vision, asking if it involves handing the country to corporations, enforcing RSS agenda, or altering the Constitution, citing issues like Manipur violence and Adani’s influence as evidence of a flawed ‘New India’.

She accused Modi of jailing opposition leaders, misusing agencies like CBI and ED, and corrupting the Election Commission, labelling it as a ‘captive India’ rather than a progressive State.

Sharmila lauded the historical role of the Congress in nation-building, and credited Rahul Gandhi with leading the fight against the oppressive regime, asserting that only the Congress can save democracy.