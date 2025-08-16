Operation Sindoor: ENC fleet deployed on Western Seaboard

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Our ships, aircraft and personnel were deployed for Operation Sindoor on the Western Seaboard and maintained an aggressive, ready-to-strike posture at sea,” said Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (C-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), while addressing personnel at the 79th Independence Day parade at the Command Parade Ground in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Commemorating the occasion, Vice Admiral Pendharkar outlined the Eastern Fleet’s contributions over the past year.
“Our front-line units have carried out successful mission-based deployments far and wide, in all three dimensions. Our ships and submarines have maintained constant vigil in the Command’s Area of Responsibility. During the past year, the footprint of our presence extended from the East Coast of Africa up to the Western Pacific, with regular deployments in the South China Sea, and the Central as well as the Southern Indian Ocean. During these distant deployments, our personnel interacted with many foreign navies and participated in bilateral as well as multilateral exercises,” he stated.
The C-in-C inspected a 50-man Guard of Honour and took the salute as contingents from the Indian Navy, Defence Security Corps, National Cadet Corps, and Sea Cadet Corps marched in precision. The parade was attended by Flag Officers, officers, sailors, veterans, and families from various naval establishments.
Vice Admiral Pendharkar emphasised the Navy’s role in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “Alongside our operational evolution, the Navy has been at the forefront of Aatmanirbharta, self-reliance in defence. Today, more than 60 of our warships and submarines are under construction in Indian shipyards, a testament to indigenous design, engineering, and innovation,” he said.
The Vice Admiral highlighted the recent additions to ENC, including INS Nirdeshak (December 2024), INS Arnala (June 2025), and INS Nistar (July 2025), the latter built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited to enhance submarine rescue capability worldwide. He announced that INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri will be commissioned in Visakhapatnam on August 26, followed by two anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts later this year.
Looking ahead, he said Visakhapatnam would host the International Fleet Review, MILAN 2026, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in February 2026. “MILAN 2026 will witness the largest participation of navies from around the world. The success of these events will require significant effort from each of us, and I am confident of your wholehearted commitment,” he added.
On welfare measures, Vice Admiral Pendharkar outlined new housing, medical, educational, recreational, and community facilities for personnel and their families. “Families are the silent strength behind every uniform. Your support, resilience, and sacrifice are integral to our readiness and morale,” he said, also acknowledging the veterans’ role. “We must also take a moment to acknowledge the immense contributions of our veterans. These stalwarts wore the uniform before us and built the foundation upon which today’s Navy stands.”