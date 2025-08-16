Operation Sindoor: ENC fleet deployed on Western Seaboard

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Our ships, aircraft and personnel were deployed for Operation Sindoor on the Western Seaboard and maintained an aggressive, ready-to-strike posture at sea,” said Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (C-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), while addressing personnel at the 79th Independence Day parade at the Command Parade Ground in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Commemorating the occasion, Vice Admiral Pendharkar outlined the Eastern Fleet’s contributions over the past year.

“Our front-line units have carried out successful mission-based deployments far and wide, in all three dimensions. Our ships and submarines have maintained constant vigil in the Command’s Area of Responsibility. During the past year, the footprint of our presence extended from the East Coast of Africa up to the Western Pacific, with regular deployments in the South China Sea, and the Central as well as the Southern Indian Ocean. During these distant deployments, our personnel interacted with many foreign navies and participated in bilateral as well as multilateral exercises,” he stated.

The C-in-C inspected a 50-man Guard of Honour and took the salute as contingents from the Indian Navy, Defence Security Corps, National Cadet Corps, and Sea Cadet Corps marched in precision. The parade was attended by Flag Officers, officers, sailors, veterans, and families from various naval establishments.

Vice Admiral Pendharkar emphasised the Navy’s role in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “Alongside our operational evolution, the Navy has been at the forefront of Aatmanirbharta, self-reliance in defence. Today, more than 60 of our warships and submarines are under construction in Indian shipyards, a testament to indigenous design, engineering, and innovation,” he said.