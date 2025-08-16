Social Welfare Minister leads Independence Day celebrations with gaiety in Ongole

ONGOLE: Ongole marked the 79th Independence Day with elaborate celebrations on Friday, with grand arrangements made at the Police Parade Grounds.

Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy attended as chief guest and hoisted the national flag in the presence of Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya, SP AR Damodar, AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana, Ongole Urban Development Authority Chairman Shaik Riyaz, AP Mala Welfare and Finance Corporation Chairman P Vijay Kumar, PDCC Bank Chairman Dr Kamepalli Sitaramaiah, Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, Markapur Sub-Collector Sahadith Venkata Trinivinas, DRO B Ch Obulesu and others.

Extending greetings to the public, officials, NGOs, and media representatives, Dola paid tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs, stating that India’s independence was achieved through the struggles and sacrifices of many great individuals. He saluted the armed forces and honoured their dedication to protecting the nation’s borders.

The Minister felicitated families, including Tanguturi Santhosh Kumar, great-grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and freedom fighter Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu; Gannavarapu Bhaskara Rao, son of freedom fighter Gannavarapu Vandanam; Karavadi Subba Lakshmi and Seshagirirao, daughter and son-in-law of freedom fighter Karavadi Venkateswarlu; and Dasari Naga Sulochana, daughter of freedom fighter Matumadugu Subrahmanyam.

Government departments showcased achievements through tableaux, while students from schools and colleges performed cultural programmes that drew applause from the audience. Among the nine tableaux, the District Agriculture Department won first prize, the District Medical & Health Department and District Welfare Department shared second prize, and the District Education Department secured third place.