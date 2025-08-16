Suicide bid sparks MLA affair row in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Guntur on Friday after a TDP woman activist, identified as Sufia, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide outside Guntur East TDP MLA Naseer Ahmad’s office. She was rushed to the government hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

From her hospital bed, Sufia alleged that Guntur East TDP MLA Naseer Ahmad had an extramarital affair with a woman party leader, information she claimed came from the leader’s husband, Naveen Krishna. She accused police of harassing her family, prompting her suicide attempt, and demanded the arrest of Naveen Krishna and Vijay Krishna, alleging their phones held proof.

The controversy stems from a viral video showing the MLA in a video call with a woman. Ahmad dismissed it as AI-generated and part of a political campaign. DSP Abdul said Sufia is the key accused in the case, accused of hacking the complainant’s phone. He denied harassment, said she voluntarily gave her phone, and added the video’s authenticity would be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Suicide helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000