Three killed, 25 injured in bus accident in Nandyal District

KURNOOL: A devastating collision between two private travel buses near Allagadda on the national highway in Nandyal district on Friday resulted in the deaths of three people and injured at least 25 others.

The victims who lost their lives were identified as Kusa Raju (25) from Anakapalli, Battula Venkata Sai (22) from Rajahmundry, and Ananta Gautam (23) from Hyderabad.

According to the police, the accident occurred when one bus slowed down and was hit by another bus traveling at a high speed, causing widespread panic. A team of police personnel, including Allagadda DSP K. Pramod, rushed to the scene and quickly shifted the injured to hospitals in Allagadda, Nandyal, and Kurnool for medical treatment.

The police confirmed that 25 people sustained minor injuries and took prompt action to restore traffic flow on the busy highway, minimizing disruptions.