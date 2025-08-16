Thwart evil designs of divisive forces: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K Pawan Kalyan called upon the people to uphold democracy and integrity of the nation by defeating external and internal forces that are trying to destabilise the country.
He was speaking at the 79th Independence Day celebrations held at Police Parade Grounds here on Friday, which was attended by his wife Anna Lezhneva, District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili, SP G Bindu Madhav, Joint Collector Rahul Meena, MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, MLCs Karri Padmasree and Perabathula Rajasekharam, MLAs Vanamadi Kondababu, Pantham Nanaji, Nimmakayala Chinarajappu among others.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the hardships faced by freedom fighters and the persecution faced by people displaced due to Partition should not be forgotten. Over 90,044 Bangaru Kutumbalu have been identified in Kakinada district under the P4 initiative, and 74,658 of them have been adopted by 12,501 businessmen, he disclosed.
The country and the State are rapidly progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The government has deposited Rs 8,745 crore into the accounts of 67.27 lakh mothers in the State under the Talliki Vandanam scheme.
Under the Deepam scheme, one crore gas cylinders are being distributed in two phases, with three cylinders provided free of cost per year saving families Rs 13,427 crore over five years. The Stree Shakti scheme to provide free bus travel for was also launched, he highlighted.
Funds allocated for organising national festivals in minor panchayats have increased from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000 and for major panchayats from Rs 250 to Rs 25,000. The government has created a record by organising gram sabhas in 13,326 panchayats on a single day, he said.