Work for betterment of society: Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said the nation gained freedom through Independence struggle, but there is a great need for everyone to understand their responsibilities, respect our democratic system, and work for the betterment of society.
Participating in the Independence Day celebrations held on the Assembly premises on Friday, Ayyanna paid floral tributes to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, and then unfurled the national flag.
On this occasion, he said it is the day when the dreams of crores of people came true after being freed from the British colonial rule. The Speaker said the source of this freedom is hunger strikes and the sacrifices of many people who were imprisoned in cramped prison cells. Ayyanna said everyone needs to realise that the spirit of democracy is not facilities but efficient governance.
He said every public issue should be discussed in the Assembly, and that every new policy should be for the welfare of the people, which is our goal.
Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, several Deputy Secretaries, and others were present.
Education is key to end inequalities: Council chief
AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju said everyone needs to be educated to eliminate economic inequalities in the society.
Participating in the Independence Day celebrations held at the State Legislature on Friday, he unfurled the tricolour.Speaking on the occasion, he said despite 79 years of Independence, the economic inequalities in society have not been eliminated because everyone has not yet received full access to educational and medical facilities.
Therefore, he said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that educational and medical services are fully available to everyone.
Ensure welfare schemes reach poor: Chief Secy
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand hoisted the tricolour at the State Secretariat on Friday on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. Speaking on the occasion, he said many people sacrificed their lives to bring Independence to the country, and August 15 is an auspicious day when people should remember the sacrifices of all those great people.
Vijayanand said the Central and State governments are implementing many welfare schemes on a large scale for the uplift of the poor, and that it is necessary for the people to work sincerely so that the benefits of the schemes reach every eligible beneficiary right up to the village level.