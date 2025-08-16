Work for betterment of society: Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said the nation gained freedom through Independence struggle, but there is a great need for everyone to understand their responsibilities, respect our democratic system, and work for the betterment of society.

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations held on the Assembly premises on Friday, Ayyanna paid floral tributes to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, and then unfurled the national flag.

On this occasion, he said it is the day when the dreams of crores of people came true after being freed from the British colonial rule. The Speaker said the source of this freedom is hunger strikes and the sacrifices of many people who were imprisoned in cramped prison cells. Ayyanna said everyone needs to realise that the spirit of democracy is not facilities but efficient governance.

He said every public issue should be discussed in the Assembly, and that every new policy should be for the welfare of the people, which is our goal.

Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, several Deputy Secretaries, and others were present.