Andhra government marks Sardar Gouthu Latchanna’s 116th birth anniversary, announces welfare measures for BCs

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, through the Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, Handlooms, and Textiles Departments, celebrated the 116th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and social reformer Sardar Gouthu Latchanna at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The event underscored Latchanna’s lifelong commitment to marginalised communities.

BC Welfare Minister S Savitha hailed Latchanna’s fight for the cause of downtrodden during and after the freedom struggle. She announced that the upcoming Adarana 3.0 scheme will provide mopeds to Goud (toddy-tapper) community members to improve their mobility and livelihoods.

She emphasised the coalition government’s dedication to BC welfare under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, citing initiatives inspired by Latchanna’s legacy. She urged the BC community to support Naidu’s efforts, and paid floral tributes to Latchanna’s statue alongside other dignitaries. She noted that Latchanna’s birth anniversary is now a State festival.

Savitha highlighted Latchanna’s fight against untouchability, and his efforts to protect Harijan and tribal communities through organised yatras. She announced that modern equipment would be provided to Goud workers for safer palm tree climbing.

Additionally, the Horticulture Research Centre in Rampachodavaram will develop new palm-based products to boost employment and economic growth of the Goud community, aligning with Naidu’s vision.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu shared his family’s personal connection with Latchanna, describing him as a towering figure from a poor village near Odisha border.

He praised Latchanna’s role in the freedom movement, and his mentorship of late parliamentarian Yerram Naidu. He credited Naidu for naming the Thotapalli project after Latchanna in 2018, and empowering BCs with key positions. He criticised the previous YSRCP regime for harassing Latchanna’s family, asserting that BCs have consistently supported the TDP.