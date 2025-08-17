Andhra Minister Lokesh pays tributes to freedom fighter Gouthu

GUNTUR: Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and champion of the downtrodden, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna, on his birth anniversary here on Saturday.

Lokesh said Latchanna was a great leader who rose above politics to fight for the poor and the marginalised. “He was not only a freedom fighter but also a leader of farmers, workers, and weaker sections, who spearheaded many movements. The coalition government is officially commemorating his Jayanti this year. Let us all strive to realise his ideals,” he said.

Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu garlanded the statue of Latchanna at the bus stand centre in the city.

“Latchanna was a freedom fighter, a fearless politician, and a ray of hope for the downtrodden,” they said, urging the youth to draw inspiration from his life.