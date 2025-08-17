Andhra youth's suicide after alleged police torture triggers protest

VISAKHAPATNAM: The alleged suicide of a 23-year-old man, who accused police of torture, has triggered protests in the Anakapalli district.

Machakarla Krishnamurthy of Aithampudi village said in a letter that he was wrongly arrested in connection with a May 28 theft case despite the actual culprit, Reddy Shivakumar, being apprehended.

Later, on August 4, after confronting Shivakumar and Shiva, he was summoned again to the police station by constable Ganesh and head constable Arjun, who allegedly threatened to implicate him in another case.

Distressed, he consumed pesticides and was admitted to KGH on August 4. Before dying, he wrote a letter naming Shivakumar, Shiva, Constable Ganesh, and Head Constable Arjun as responsible if anything happened to him. Krishnamurthy claimed that he was tortured with candles, beaten, and robbed of money.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)