APSDMA issues heavy rainfall alert for Coastal Andhra today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a three-day weather alert forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts beginning Sunday.

According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, a low-pressure system over south Chhattisgarh, along with another expected over the northwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify rainfall.

Coastal Andhra is expected to receive scattered heavy showers, while Rayalaseema may see light to moderate rain. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea until Tuesday, August 19.

Authorities urged people to avoid trees, old buildings, and overflowing streams. District administrations were asked to stay alert. Rainfall recorded on Saturday included 30.2 mm in Amadalavalasa (Srikakulam), 27.2 mm in Jiyammavalasa (Manyam), and 27 mm in Pandikona (Kurnool).

On Sunday, Heavy rainfall is expected in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada; moderate to heavy showers in nearby districts. On Monday, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts may see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall; widespread moderate to heavy showers elsewhere.