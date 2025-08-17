APTDC launches digital campaign to attract tourists

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has rolled out an extensive digital media campaign to promote the State’s rich array of tourist destinations, spotlighting its historical, cultural, and heritage landmarks to attract global visitors.

Through a series of captivating videos on digital platforms, APTDC aims to showcase the unique allure of AP’s iconic sites.

These videos are crafted to engage both domestic and international tourists, with APTDC encouraging viewers to like and share them.

In Pedana, the campaign emphasises the town’s status as a hub for Kalamkari, a traditional art form using natural dyes. The video highlights the intricate craftsmanship of artisans, showcasing Kalamkari’s significance in Indian heritage.

Mangalagiri’s handwoven textiles, recognised with the prestigious GI tag, are celebrated for their quality, intricate designs, and vibrant dyeing techniques. It also underscores the spiritual prominence of the Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, portraying the textiles as symbols of heritage and craftsmanship.

It highlights Bhattiprolu’s historical significance, particularly its 3rd century BC Buddhist stupa. Noted for some of the earliest Telugu inscriptions, Bhattiprolu is promoted as a historic trade and educational hub worth visiting.

The Undavalli Caves, a marvel of rock-cut architecture from the Vishnukundina era, are showcased as a must-visit site. Featuring temples dedicated to Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, the caves are recognised as a centrally protected monument of importance.