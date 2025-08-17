Civil service associations deplore Kadapa MLA’s behaviour during Independence Day celebrations

KADAPA: A controversy erupted during the 79th Independence Day celebrations held at the Police Parade grounds on Friday, as officials and civil service associations strongly condemned the behaviour of Kadapa TDP MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy towards senior district officials.
In a joint statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Collectors’ Association State president Visweshwara Naidu, and Revenue Services Association district president Chandrasekhar demanded that the District Collector take appropriate action against the MLA for her conduct. According to officials, the Independence Day event was organised smoothly as per protocol with Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq attending as the chief guest, alongside the District Collector and Superintendent of Police on the dais.
Separate gallery seating was arranged for other public representatives. However, the MLA arrived 90 minutes late to the event without informing officials in advance. Her designated seat in the gallery had briefly been occupied by others, but was vacated, and offered to her.
Dissatisfied, she insisted on a separate chair on the dais. When requested by Joint Collector Aditi Singh to take her seat, the MLA reportedly expressed anger, and spoke harshly. Officials described this as an ‘insulting act’, particularly against Aditi Singh, a senior IAS officer. They said the MLA’s behaviour was ‘disrespectful, condemnable, and an insult to the district’. Another accompanying representative also allegedly behaved rudely with the District Revenue Officer before leaving the venue along with the MLA. He recalled that even when District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri personally invited the MLA to the dais, but she refused and walked away.
Later, the MLA released a video explaining her version of events. She confirmed receiving an official invitation for herself, and her family from the Collector. However, upon reaching the venue, she found no seating available in the guest section, which was filled with family members of officials. She said she didn’t want to displace anyone to sit, and chose to stand instead.
Expressing gratitude to the Collector for the elaborate arrangements, she sarcastically remarked that the event appeared to have been organised mainly for officials’ families. She then left the venue. She thanked those who highlighted the incident on social media.