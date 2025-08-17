Civil service associations deplore Kadapa MLA’s behaviour during Independence Day celebrations

KADAPA: A controversy erupted during the 79th Independence Day celebrations held at the Police Parade grounds on Friday, as officials and civil service associations strongly condemned the behaviour of Kadapa TDP MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy towards senior district officials.

In a joint statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Collectors’ Association State president Visweshwara Naidu, and Revenue Services Association district president Chandrasekhar demanded that the District Collector take appropriate action against the MLA for her conduct. According to officials, the Independence Day event was organised smoothly as per protocol with Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq attending as the chief guest, alongside the District Collector and Superintendent of Police on the dais.

Separate gallery seating was arranged for other public representatives. However, the MLA arrived 90 minutes late to the event without informing officials in advance. Her designated seat in the gallery had briefly been occupied by others, but was vacated, and offered to her.