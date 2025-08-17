Class 1 government school student from Andhra sets international record with memory

VISAKHAPATNAM: Aaradhya Behra, a Class 1 student at Mandal Parishad Primary School in Bapadapalem of Paravada mandal in Anakapalli district, has been recognised by the International Wonder Book of Records for her outstanding memory abilities.

Born on August 22, 2020, Aaradhya accomplished the record by memorising a random sequence of English alphabet letters and arranging them correctly in just 1 minute and 30 seconds on July 30 at her school. The achievement was officially acknowledged by the International Wonder Book of Records. Her teacher, Korupolu Gangadhara Rao, who provided guidance and support, received commendation from HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Paravada mandal education officials M Divakar Rao and G Sai Shailaja congratulated Aaradhya and the teacher, noting that her success highlights the potential being developed in government schools.

NTPC representatives Prakash Rao and Shivam also attended the event and extended their congratulations.