Create basic infrastructure in Polavaram R&R colonies: CPM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: CPM national general secretary MA Baby lambasted the Central and State governments for their ‘callous attitude and negligence’ in providing basic amenities in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies under the Polavaram project in Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, and Eluru districts.

Announcing that the CPM, along with like-minded democratic forces, will launch an agitation in support of the displaced persons, Baby questioned, “What happened to the Centre and State? You release funds for the project, but forget payment of compensation to tribals and non-tribals. It is highly objectionable.”

During his tour of Talluru and Nagulapalli R&R colonies on Saturday, he highlighted the dire conditions, including waterlogging, foul smell from toilets, lack of drinking water supply, absence of drainage system, and roads.