Create basic infrastructure in Polavaram R&R colonies: CPM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: CPM national general secretary MA Baby lambasted the Central and State governments for their ‘callous attitude and negligence’ in providing basic amenities in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies under the Polavaram project in Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, and Eluru districts.
Announcing that the CPM, along with like-minded democratic forces, will launch an agitation in support of the displaced persons, Baby questioned, “What happened to the Centre and State? You release funds for the project, but forget payment of compensation to tribals and non-tribals. It is highly objectionable.”
During his tour of Talluru and Nagulapalli R&R colonies on Saturday, he highlighted the dire conditions, including waterlogging, foul smell from toilets, lack of drinking water supply, absence of drainage system, and roads.
He noted that tribals are forced to walk 30-40 km for livelihoods, describing their situation as ‘pathetic and miserable’. Baby said nearly 1.06 lakh families, comprising 5 lakh people from 373 villages, have been affected, with 80% belonging to tribal communities.
The project requires Rs 55,000 crore overall, of which Rs 33,000 crore is needed for compensation to the displaced, he said, after interacting with residents. Baby arrived at Madhurapudi Airport to kick off a two-day tour of flood-affected villages, aiming to engage with displaced residents and assess their grievances.
At the airport, CPM cadres welcomed him with garlands and a traditional tribal headpiece, attended by key members like Central Committee member K Lokanatham, East Godavari district secretary T Arun, and ASR district secretary B Kiran.
Meanwhile, CPM MP John Brittas, arriving at Gannavaram Airport, echoed the criticism in Eluru, accusing authorities of neglecting the 1.6 lakh displaced families, particularly the 80% tribal population awaiting rehabilitation. He promised to raise the issue in Parliament.