INS Rana, INS Jyoti arrive in Colombo for SLINEX-25

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Naval Ships INS Rana (guided-missile destroyer) and INS Jyoti (fleet tanker) have arrived in Colombo for the 12th edition of the Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX-25).

Launched in 2005, SLINEX is held regularly to enhance interoperability, strengthen maritime ties, and share best practices. The previous edition was hosted in Visakhapatnam in December 2024.

The Harbour Phase, August 14–16, featured professional interactions, cultural exchanges, yoga sessions, and sporting events to foster camaraderie between the two navies.

The Sea Phase, August 17–18, will include gunnery firing, navigation drills, fuelling at sea, and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations. Sri Lankan Navy ships SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Vijayabahu will participate, along with Special Forces from both sides.

The officials said the exercise reflects strong bilateral maritime engagement and aligns with India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policy.