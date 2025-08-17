Stree Shakti day one: 12 lakh women travel free in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Stree Shakti scheme, providing free travel to women in RTC buses, launched on Friday by the coalition government, has become a grand success, with over 12 lakh women passengers travelling within 30 hours. According to sources, there was a tremendous response from all parts of the state for the free bus ride to women, one of the promises under the much-publicised Super Six.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the implementation of the scheme from time to time and issued necessary instructions to officials. Women saved up to Rs 5 crore by utilising the free travel in RTC buses on the very first day the scheme was rolled out.

As per requests made by women passengers, the Chief Minister directed officials to allow free travel to women on buses operated on ghat roads. Initially, the RTC management did not permit free travel to women on buses running on ghat roads due to overload concerns.

However, following the Chief Minister’s directions, the RTC decided to extend the free ride to women on buses running on ghat roads.