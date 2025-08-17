Stree Shakti day one: 12 lakh women travel free in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Stree Shakti scheme, providing free travel to women in RTC buses, launched on Friday by the coalition government, has become a grand success, with over 12 lakh women passengers travelling within 30 hours. According to sources, there was a tremendous response from all parts of the state for the free bus ride to women, one of the promises under the much-publicised Super Six.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the implementation of the scheme from time to time and issued necessary instructions to officials. Women saved up to Rs 5 crore by utilising the free travel in RTC buses on the very first day the scheme was rolled out.
As per requests made by women passengers, the Chief Minister directed officials to allow free travel to women on buses operated on ghat roads. Initially, the RTC management did not permit free travel to women on buses running on ghat roads due to overload concerns.
However, following the Chief Minister’s directions, the RTC decided to extend the free ride to women on buses running on ghat roads.
With the possibility of more women, particularly employees, travelling in RTC buses from Monday (August 18), officials were told to make arrangements accordingly. Apart from Aadhaar cards, the government will also allow other identity cards proving the locality of women for free travel.
Soft copies of Aadhaar may be considered
In addition to original Aadhaar cards and Xerox copies, the government is considering allowing soft copies of Aadhaar on mobile phones.
APSRTC staff are actively spreading awareness about the Stree Shakti scheme among passengers and issuing zero-fare tickets. Women across the state have expressed immense joy and gratitude, calling the scheme a life-changing step. Many have thanked the coalition government for prioritising their welfare and delivering on promises.
The Stree Shakti Free Bus Scheme is not just a welfare measure but a transformative step in empowering women and transgender communities by ensuring safe, accessible, and cost-free mobility across Andhra Pradesh.