TDP faults YSRCP leader Jagan for not hoisting tricolour on Independence Day

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP faulted YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

Taking to X on Friday, TDP senior leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy sought to know why Jagan despite being the president of a political party, and served as the Chief Minister, failed to recognise the significance of Independence Day.

“Of course you (Jagan) may be disappointed with the results of Pulivendula ZPTC byelections. But how can you forget a national festival? This will be a black mark in your political career,” Somireddy said.

Another senior leader Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar accused Jagan of insulting the national flag, and remained as a party president and former CM, without hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day.

He said that Jagan humiliated freedom fighters by not unfurling the national flag.

“The defeat of the YSRCP in Pulivendula ZPTC byelection may be the reason for Jagan’s frustration. However, abstaining from hoisting the national flag reflects his mental condition,” Dhulipalla observed.

While rickshaw pullers, auto drivers and other marginal workers showcased their patriotism by unfurling the national flag in every nook and corner, marking Independence Day, it is highly objectionable on the part of Jagan, for not hoisting the national flag, the TDP leader remarked.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu felt that Jagan revealed his arrogance by not participating in the Independence Day celebrations.