Undertrial burglar scales 40-feet high wall to escape from Andhra's Kadapa sub-jail

KADAPA: An inter-state burglar escaped from Proddutur Sub-Jail on Saturday morning by scaling a 40-foot-high wall and crossing the electric fence, creating a stir in Kadapa district.

Prisons Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N Ravi Kiran inspected the jail premises soon after the escape, expressed anger over staff negligence, and ordered an inquiry under the supervision of Kadapa Jailer Amar.

The government has taken the incident seriously and initiated disciplinary action against negligent jail officials. Circle Inspector (CI) Govinda Reddy of Three Town Police formed special teams to track down the fugitive. Authorities are also probing whether the accused received inside help in his escape.

The accused, T Mohammed Rafi of Jillela village, Duvvur mandal, is a habitual offender facing 36 burglary cases across the two Telugu States. At around 6 am on Saturday, jail staff allowed five remand prisoners, including Rafi, out of their barracks for cleaning duties under the watch of three officers. Taking advantage of the situation, Rafi scaled the wall, crossed the electric fence, and escaped.

Jail staff noticed his absence and alerted higher authorities. Earlier, Proddutur rural police had arrested Rafi on August 13 at Gopayapalle check-post after he attempted a burglary in Tangaturu village, Rajupalem mandal.

During that incident, he allegedly attacked house owner Nandyala Venkata Subbaiah.