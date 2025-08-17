YSRCP petitions SEC over alleged rigging, police role in ZPTC polls

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP continues its fight against the ‘undemocratic’ conduct of Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC byelections, accusing the ruling TDP of rigging and police complicity.

YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy submitted two petitions to the State Election Commission (SEC) requesting detailed information, including polling station details and CCTV footage; video coverage of incidents; webcasting records; list of polling agents; Presiding Officer (PO) diary; Forms 12 and 32.

The YSRCP alleged that the TDP seized polling booths, barred party agents, snatched their authorisation forms, and prevented supporters, including candidate Tummala Hemanth Reddy, from voting.

The party claimed widespread rigging, with police aiding the ruling party’s actions. Despite 35 complaints to the SEC, including evidence of an attempted attack on YSRCP leaders before the polls, no action was taken. The YSRCP demanded that the SEC provide all requested details promptly to expose poll malpractices.