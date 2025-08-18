APTA invites applications for hotel management courses

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) has invited applications for hotel management courses at the State Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology, and Applied Nutrition in Tirupati for the 2025-26 academic year.

The institute, jointly run by the Indian Tourism Department and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, aims to create career opportunities for youth in the hospitality sector.

There is no age limit for the courses. Successful candidates will be placed in hotels operated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and leading five-star chains. Separate hostel facilities are available for male and female students.

Applications must be submitted by August 25 to the institute in Tirupati. Forms can be downloaded from www.sihmtpt.org. For queries, contact 9701343846, 9100558006, or 9700440604.