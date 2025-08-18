BJP plans ‘Spoorthi Mahasabha’ in Vijayawada for upliftment of nomadic tribes

GUNTUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a ‘Spoorthi Mahasabha’ in Vijayawada on August 30 to highlight the struggles, culture, and aspirations of nomadic, semi-nomadic, and denotified tribes. Announcing this at a press conference here on Sunday, BJP State spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana said the programme would reflect the party’s commitment to uplift marginalised communities.

He noted that during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, efforts began to document the population of nomadic groups, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had introduced the SEED scheme, set up the DNT Commission, and honoured achievers from these communities with Padma awards. Such initiatives, he said, instill pride and confidence and aim to provide housing, education, and recognition for their heritage.

BJP district president Cherukuri Tirupati Rao said the convention would be held in a celebratory mode like a festival, showcasing the community’s history, sacrifices, and demands before society and government. The programme will feature cultural performances, processions, and the felicitation of artists, activists, and award winners, alongside the presentation of a roadmap to address long-pending issues.

The Mahasabha will be held with the slogan “Nomads are the heirs of values and bridges of culture.” Leaders called upon elders, youth, and women across AP’s nomadic communities to participate and make the event a success.

Several BJP leaders and community representatives were present.