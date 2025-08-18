Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh greet Radhakrishnan on being announced as NDA’s VP candidate

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on his selection as the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate.

Taking to X, Naidu posted, “Congratulations to Hon’ble Shri CP. Radhakrishnan Ji on being announced as the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate. A senior statesman and respected leader, he has long served the nation with distinction. The Telugu Desam Party warmly welcomes his nomination and extends its full support.”

Extending congratulations to Radhakrishnan, Pawan Kalyan posted, “With an illustrious career spanning over 40 years, his remarkable journey as a two-term MP from Coimbatore, former Governor of Jharkhand, and now Governor of Maharashtra exemplifies dedication, integrity, and visionary leadership. His vast experience and unwavering commitment to public service make him an inspiring choice to uphold the values of our great nation.”

“I extend my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and BJP National President Sri @JPNadda ji for this exceptional decision, which strengthens the foundation of our democracy. Wishing Sri CP Radhakrishnan ji immense success in this esteemed role. Jai Hind!”

Lokesh posted “Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Garu on being announced as the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate. With his vast experience and dedicated service to the nation, he embodies the spirit of leadership. TDP proudly supports his candidature and wishes him success.”