Ganja smuggler rams car, police return fire in Nellore

NELLORE: Nellore police opened fire on a notorious ganja smuggler who attempted to escape after ramming his car into police personnel during a vehicle check near SVGS college on NH-16 in the early hours of Sunday. The incident created tension in the area.

According to police, acting on a tip-off about illegal contraband transportation, a special team intercepted a car.

The accused, identified as Beeraka Prakash alias Surya Prakash (51), a resident of Krishna Nagar, Rajahmundry, East Godavari district, was transporting 22 kilograms of ganja from Alluri Sitarama Raju district to Nellore. When police tried to stop him, Prakash sped up and rammed

his car into the officers, injuring constable Firoz, who suffered a broken tooth and hand injuries.

Accused a habitual offender with several smuggling cases against him

In self-defense, Balaji Nagar Circle Inspector K Sambasiva Rao fired two rounds from his service weapon, forcing the accused to surrender.

Police seized the ganja and the vehicle used in transportation. Police revealed that Prakash is a habitual offender with several ganja smuggling cases registered against him in East Godavari, Eluru, and Nellore. A suspect sheet is already maintained against him at Jeelugumilli police station in Eluru district.

On receiving information, Eagle cell IG RK Ravi Krishna and SP G. Krishnakanth visited the spot, later meeting the injured constable at the hospital. They warned that anyone involved in cultivating, selling, or transporting ganja would face stringent legal consequences.

IG Ravi Krishna emphasized that the state government’s goal is to make the state a drug-free state.

He said Nellore police have been organizing rallies, awareness drives, and strict checks to curb drug trafficking.

The Eagle cell IG and the District SP congratulated DSP P. Sindhu Priya, CI K Sambasiva Rao, and the Balaji Nagar police team for their swift action in apprehending the accused despite the life-threatening attack. Police registered a case under Cr. No. 151/2025, U/s 121(1), 121(2), 109 BNS, Sec. 8(C) r/w 20(b)(ii)(C) NDPS Act at Balaji Nagar Police station, Nellore town.