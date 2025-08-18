Godavari swells at Polavaram project due to heavy rainfall

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/AMALAPURAM: Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari River has led to a sharp rise in water levels across the delta region in Andhra Pradesh, prompting flood alerts and emergency measures.

At the Polavaram Project, the Godavari spillway recorded a water level of 32 metres on Sunday, with a discharge of 6 lakh cusecs. Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage is receiving an inflow of 5.5 lakh cusecs, all of which is being discharged downstream. The current water stands at 9.8 feet. The officials fear that continued rainfall could lead to severe flooding in the coming days.

Chinturu, Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district are put on high alert as Sabari River, a major tributary of Godavari, is in spate. The ASR district officials have, so far, identified 480 pregnant women for evacuation if the conditions worsen. They will be shifted to six PHCs (Primary Healthcare Centres) in the district. A control room was set up at the Sub-Collectorate: 91 94900 26397, 8121729228 and can be reached out via WhatsApp (91 97010 26397) for emergencies.

In view of the heavy rainfall and to speed up measures to mitigate flood losses, the PGRS programmes on Monday have been cancelled across Eluru and West Godavari districts.

In Eluru district, Collector K Vetri Selvi issued a high alert for Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been instructed to stay vigilant in low-lying areas and prepare to take up evacuations if conditions worsen.