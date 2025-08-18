Godavari swells at Polavaram project due to heavy rainfall

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/AMALAPURAM: Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari River has led to a sharp rise in water levels across the delta region in Andhra Pradesh, prompting flood alerts and emergency measures.
At the Polavaram Project, the Godavari spillway recorded a water level of 32 metres on Sunday, with a discharge of 6 lakh cusecs. Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage is receiving an inflow of 5.5 lakh cusecs, all of which is being discharged downstream. The current water stands at 9.8 feet. The officials fear that continued rainfall could lead to severe flooding in the coming days.
Chinturu, Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district are put on high alert as Sabari River, a major tributary of Godavari, is in spate. The ASR district officials have, so far, identified 480 pregnant women for evacuation if the conditions worsen. They will be shifted to six PHCs (Primary Healthcare Centres) in the district. A control room was set up at the Sub-Collectorate: 91 94900 26397, 8121729228 and can be reached out via WhatsApp (91 97010 26397) for emergencies.
In view of the heavy rainfall and to speed up measures to mitigate flood losses, the PGRS programmes on Monday have been cancelled across Eluru and West Godavari districts.
In Eluru district, Collector K Vetri Selvi issued a high alert for Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been instructed to stay vigilant in low-lying areas and prepare to take up evacuations if conditions worsen.
Fishermen and locals have been warned not to venture into the river, as heavy inflows from Bhadrachalam are expected within 24 hours. Control rooms have been set up at the Eluru Collectorate: 1800 233 1077 and 94910 41419.
Meanwhile, West Godavari Collector C Nagarani held a review meeting, urging proactive flood preparedness in Yalamanchili mandal. Irrigation officials were directed to identify and reinforce weak embankments along the river on a war footing.
In Kakinada and Ambedkar Konaseema districts, relentless rain since Saturday night has disrupted life across 21 mandals. Rainfall ranged from 10 mm to 39 mm over 24 hours.
Villages such as Bommaralathippa in Veeravallipalem in Ainavilli mandal are struggling with poor road conditions. Residents say the road has not been repaired in 22 years, and erosion worsened after floodwaters were controlled. Autos and motorbikes are unable to pass, and slippery footpaths have left villagers stranded indoors.
The Kotipalli ferry point is witnessing high water levels due to upstream releases from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage. Mandals like Kotipalli, Mummidivaram, Razole, Kothapeta, and P Gannavaram face annual flood threats, and this year is no exception.
Low-lying areas in Mummidivaram and surrounding villages are already submerged.