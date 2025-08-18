Irked by misconduct of three MLAs, CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks report

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have expressed his displeasure over the alleged misconduct of some of TDP MLAs. According to sources, the TDP supremo expressed dissatisfaction over the attitude of Amadalavalasa, Guntur East and Anantapur MLAs, and sought a report from the party leadership.

Making it clear that internal differences within the TDP will not be tolerated, he said the objectionable acts of the MLAs and leaders will only cause damage to the party.

While reviewing the implementation of the Super Six schemes, and the feedback from people with TDP leaders on Sunday, he is said to have taken serious note of the alleged comments of Anantapur MLA.

Naidu asserted that the MLAs should not give scope for a minor mistake, and said it is the responsibility of the leaders to condemn the remarks immediately if there is no role of them in the false propaganda.

He sought to know why the party should face the damage because of the mistakes committed by some MLAs and the party leaders. He is learnt to have asked the TDP leadership to submit a report on incidents involving the three MLAs.