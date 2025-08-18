Judiciary is sole independent entity under PM Modi’s regime: CPI national secretary K Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: CPI national secretary K Narayana likened the Indian judiciary to the mythological warrior Abhimanyu, asserting that it is the last bastion striving to uphold justice and democracy in the country.

Speaking on the current political landscape on Sunday, he expressed alarm over the Centre’s alleged control over key institutions, including the President’s office, the Election Commission, the CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate. He accused the BJP-led NDA government of undermining the elected State governments, and manipulating democratic institutions.

Narayana highlighted the judiciary as the only institution resisting this overreach, emphasising its critical role in safeguarding India’s democratic framework. He criticised the Central government and the President for disregarding the judiciary’s call to respect the elected State governments.

He also pointed to the actions of nominated governors, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where the governor has openly spoken against opposition parties, as evidence of interference in State governance. Narayana claimed that the States without a ‘double engine’ BJP government face targeted attacks from the Central agencies.

Of the five major national institutions—President, Election Commission, Judiciary, NITI Aayog, and CBI—Narayana alleged that four are under the Modi government’s control, leaving the judiciary as the sole independent entity.

Warning of a potential crisis at the national level, Narayana called for all anti-BJP forces to unite to counter this threat.

The CPI is actively discussing the formation of a broad-based ‘Anti-BJP Front’ at its upcoming National Conference in Chandigarh, starting September 22, to strengthen opposition and protect India’s democratic fabric, Narayana said.