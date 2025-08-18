Minister Lokesh to meet Union Ministers in Delhi today

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh left for New Delhi on Sunday night to meet the Union Ministers, and seek clearance of the pending development projects of Andhra Pradesh.

After the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in the State, Lokesh has already met several Union Ministers on multiple occasions, actively pursuing AP’s interests. His efforts have helped bring new projects to Andhra Pradesh, and ensure speedy approvals from the Centre.

Lokesh is said to be making a concerted push to place Andhra Pradesh on par with the most developed States in the country. During the visit, Lokesh is expected to meet Union Railway, IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and thank him personally for sanctioning a semiconductor manufacturing unit for AP. He will also meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The State government is expected to present a set of development proposals to each of these ministries.