National karate tourney gets going in Ongole

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar officially opened the 43rd National Open Karate Championship-2025 at the Dr P Anand Mini Stadium here on Sunday. The tournament has attracted nearly 700 karate athletes from 12 states across the country, competing in various age groups.

Damodar praised the event’s organiser Sidharth Karate-Do Academy for making all arrangements and extended his best wishes to the participants.

The first day’s prize distribution ceremony was attended by Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, SN Padu MLA BN Vijaya Kumar, AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, and AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana. They presented prizes to the day’s winners. The SP highlighted the benefits of martial arts like karate and judo, stating they help make young people stronger, sharper, and more disciplined. He urged parents to encourage their children to pursue sports based on their interests, as this fosters self-control and leads to a brighter future.

“It is possible to keep children and youth away from bad habits by encouraging them in their interested sports,” the SP. Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, Ongole Taluk Police Station CI Vijaya Krishna, and other officials were present.