New projects on Godavari can’t be justified now: Telangana Deputy CM

VISAKHAPATNAM: “New irrigation projects on the Godavari River can only be justified after the surplus water share of both Telugu States is formally determined,” said Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he emphasised that the responsibility of deciding water allocation rests with the Union government.

Telangana was created with water security as one of its primary objectives. “Our State has taken up projects like Indira Sagar, Rajiv Sagar, and Devadula on the Godavari. These are still under construction. Only after such projects are completed, and allocations are finalised should discussions on surplus water begin,” he noted.

He warned that taking up downstream projects before upstream requirements are addressed could lead to disputes in the future. “Telangana needs water to bring barren lands under cultivation. Political considerations cannot outweigh the interests of the State,” he asserted

The remarks come against the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh’s proposal for the Godavari-Banakacherla project, which Telangana has strongly opposed.

It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in his Independence Day address, defended the project, arguing that it would utilise floodwater otherwise flowing into the sea. He maintained that as a lower riparian State, Andhra Pradesh bears the impact of floods, and should be able to use diverted water to support agriculture in Rayalaseema.

The Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, however, insisted that clarity on surplus water will emerge only after allocations between the two States are settled. “Talking about water flowing into the sea at this stage is misleading. Once Telangana’s needs are met, surplus water can be considered,” he added.

Later in the day, Bhatti joined the Congress protest ‘Stop Vote Chori’ in Visakhapatnam against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

He said the deletion of genuine voters amounted to denial of constitutional rights, and accused the BJP of manipulating electoral lists for political advantage.

“Voting is a fundamental right. Any attempt to tamper with it undermines democracy,” he said, adding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had exposed instances of voter fraud with evidence.

He claimed that Rahul’s campaign is gaining support from political parties, and the public, and urged citizens to work together to safeguard electoral integrity.