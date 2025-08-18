NTR district tops list of black spots on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has identified 1,247 black spots on National Highways (NH) across 26 districts, according to data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Among the districts, NTR district reported the highest number of black spots with 197, followed by Visakhapatnam with 131 and East Godavari with 109.

Out of these, only 472 long-term corrective measures have been completed.

In response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari stated that the Union Government has initiated both short-term and long-term measures to address black spots on national highways. According to the Ministry’s data, NTR district tops the list with 197 black spots, followed by Visakhapatnam with 131, East Godavari with 109, Anantapur with 87, and Nellore with 75.

On the other end of the spectrum, districts with the least number of black spots include Alluri Sitharama Raju with 2, Palnadu and Parvathipuram Manyam with 5, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema with 11, and Bapatla and Nandyal with 12 each.

Regarding short-term measures such as road markings, signages, crash barriers, and traffic calming works, NTR district leads with 194 completed works, followed by Visakhapatnam with 130, East Godavari with 85, Anantapur with 75, and Krishna with 73.

As for long-term rectifications, such as road widening, junction improvements, and the construction of underpasses or overpasses, the NTR district has completed 60 works, followed by Krishna with 58, Visakhapatnam with 30, West Godavari with 30, and Chittoor with 26.

Gadkari explained that short-term measures focus on quick safety fixes, including road markings, signage, crash barriers, studs, and traffic calming tools such as rumble strips.

Additionally, unauthorized median openings are closed to prevent collisions. These measures are simple, low-cost, and provide immediate relief to commuters in terms of accident prevention.

In contrast, long-term measures, he noted, involve permanent solutions such as streamlining junctions, widening congested stretches, and building flyovers, underpasses, and service roads.

Projects need planning to ensure smooth flow of traffic

While these projects require planning, engineering, and financial resources, they ensure safer alignments, smoother traffic flow, and sustainable accident prevention in the long run.