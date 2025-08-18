Red alert for coastal districts as heavy rain batters North Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre has issued a Red Alert for several North Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on Monday, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to the IMD, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, and Guntur districts are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Krishna, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nandyal districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in one or two places. A yellow alert is issued for SPSR Nellore, Kurnool, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts, where isolated heavy rainfall is likely.

On Tuesday, a Yellow Alert will remain in effect for parts of north coastal Andhra, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Eluru districts.

Meanwhile, several parts of the State received heavy rainfall on Sunday. According to the data, the highest rainfall was reported from Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district, which received 153.75 mm of rain, followed by Paradesipalem in Visakhapatnam Rural with 142.25 mm, Ramireddi Palle in Kadapa district with 137.5 mm, Bheemili with 134 mm and Paderu in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district with 133.75 mm. These figures reflect intense showers across north coastal Andhra and parts of Rayalaseema.

Educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Parvathipuram Manyam, will remain closed on Monday.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised district administrations to remain on alert, particularly in vulnerable and low-lying areas. Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha instructed officials to set up control rooms, monitor river inflows, and deploy emergency teams if necessary.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg reviewed waste clearance and drainage operations at Errigedda, where accumulated debris caused waterlogging. He directed staff to keep machinery functional and respond promptly to complaints.