TDP MLA's remarks on Jr NTR cause stir

ANANTAPUR: Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad, Anantapur Urban TDP MLA, has stirred a controversy with alleged comments demanding that Jr NTR’s film War 2 not be screened in Anantapur without his permission.

The remarks, which reportedly accused Jr NTR of insulting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and HRD Minister Lokesh, went viral on social media after being recorded, and circulated by Dhanunjaya Naidu, a leader of NTR Fans Association.

In response, outraged NTR fans and association leaders staged a protest at the MLA’s office, where they tore down his flex banners.

Facing backlash, the MLA released a video on Sunday afternoon, denying the allegations, and clarifying his stance.

He claimed to be a lifelong admirer of the Nandamuri and Nara families, asserting that his comments were misconstrued as part of a political feud in the Anantapur Urban constituency.

He tendered an apology to Nandamuri fans, emphasising his loyalty to the TDP, and the Nandamuri family, and made it clear that he did not intend to create any controversy. The MLA also mentioned lodging a complaint with the district SP regarding the incident, though he noted that the police are yet to take action.