YSRCP leader Ambati’s graft charges motivated: TDP MLA Dhulipalla

GUNTUR: TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra has lashed out at YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, calling his corruption allegations against the government ‘baseless and politically motivated.’ Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said Ambati’s remarks were scripted from Tadepalli rather than grounded in the realities of Ponnur. “Ambati neither knows the people of Ponnur nor its fields. Reading notes written by clerks at Tadepalli Palace does not make him aware of farmers’ problems,” Dhulipalla said.

The TDP MLA asserted that the coalition government repaired canals in its first days in office to ensure irrigation and drinking water. “If there was corruption in canal works, was Ambati sleeping for a year? Only after losing power did the YSRCP suddenly remember farmers and crops,” he remarked. He pointed out that 16,718 acres of crop losses from last year’s floods were compensated with Rs 16.31 crore to 9,132 farmers.

Rejecting corruption allegations, he said the bridge works in question occurred under the previous government. The present government had issued repeated notices to the contractor to expedite work, and he challenged Ambati to an open debate on the issue.

The TDP MLA also highlighted welfare measures such as ‘Annadata Sukhibhava and PM-Kisan’, which together provided Rs 13.96 crore directly to 21,567 farmers in his constituency.

He accused the YSRCP of looting cooperative banks, farmer insurance, and RBK funds..