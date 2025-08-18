YSRCP likely to back NDA’s vice presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP is reportedly backing NDA’s Vice-President candidate CP Radhakrishnan, though no official confirmation has been made. The vice-presidential election is scheduled for September 9.

Sources indicate that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tasked with securing support from other parties, spoke with YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone. Jagan stated the party would finalize its stance after an internal meeting.

According to sources, Jagan, after consulting party leaders, communicated YSRCP’s support for the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate via the party’s parliamentary leader, YV Subba Reddy.

YSRCP holds four Lok Sabha seats and seven Rajya Sabha seats. Notably, the party has previously supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice-presidential elections.