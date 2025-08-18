Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP likely to back NDA’s vice presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan

Though formal announcement awaits, sources say Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed party’s support after consultations; YSRCP holds 11 MPs in Parliament and has backed NDA nominees in past polls
YSRCP flags ued for representation purpose.
YSRCP flags ued for representation purpose.(File Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP is reportedly backing NDA’s Vice-President candidate CP Radhakrishnan, though no official confirmation has been made. The vice-presidential election is scheduled for September 9.

Sources indicate that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tasked with securing support from other parties, spoke with YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone. Jagan stated the party would finalize its stance after an internal meeting.

According to sources, Jagan, after consulting party leaders, communicated YSRCP’s support for the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate via the party’s parliamentary leader, YV Subba Reddy.

YSRCP holds four Lok Sabha seats and seven Rajya Sabha seats. Notably, the party has previously supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice-presidential elections.

YSRCP
CP Radhakrishnan
Vice-President Election

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com