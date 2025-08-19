Andhra CM Naidu assesses rainfall impact, orders swift action

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu convened a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Monday to assess the impact of heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh.

With the Meteorological Department warning that a low-pressure system is likely to intensify, Naidu instructed the Chief Secretary to alert all district collectors and ensure round-the-clock vigilance.

Overflowing rivers and streams in North Andhra and erosion in hilly regions have raised concerns. Naidu directed officials to implement precautionary measures to prevent mishaps and emphasised the urgency of proactive steps to safeguard lives and property.

He advised declaring holidays for educational institutions if downpours continue and ordered the immediate setup of control rooms in all district headquarters to provide timely updates to the public.

Stressing inter-departmental coordination, the Chief Minister urged collectors to ensure seamless execution of emergency protocols.