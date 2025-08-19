Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to YSRCP leader Kakani in illegal mining case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to former minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy in an alleged illegal mining case filed by Podalakuru police in Nellore district.

The court directed Kakani to furnish two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each, surrender his passport, and cooperate with the investigation.

He must appear before the investigating officer every Sunday, avoid Nellore district until the chargesheet is filed, and attend all hearings without seeking adjournments. The court prohibited Govardhan Reddy from influencing witnesses or discussing the case in the media.

Rejecting the State government’s objection, the court said there was no evidence of witness intimidation by Govardhan Reddy, noting that 36 statements had already been recorded.

It was observed that multiple pending cases cannot be treated as criminal history and cited political rivalry in the Sarvepalli constituency as the backdrop to the case.

Any breach of conditions would result in bail cancellation.