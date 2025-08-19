Andhra Pradesh unveils new bar policy 2025–28; Excise Commissioner highlights transparency, social inclusion

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner (Prohibition & Excise) Nishant Kumar has announced the New Bar Policy 2025-28, bringing in wide-ranging reforms to make bar operations more transparent, financially sustainable, and socially inclusive. The business hours will be from 10 am to 12 midnight.

Explaining the details of the policy during a press conference held at the Commissioner’s Office at Mangalagiri on Monday, Nishant Kumar said that the new policy, issued through G.O. Ms. No. 275 dated 13.08.2025, permits a total of 840 bars across the State. In addition, 10 percent more bars have been reserved for toddy tappers, with the objective of promoting social equity and empowerment. These reserved bars will receive a fifty percent concession in license fees, offering opportunities for wider community participation.

“To ensure fairness and integrity in the process, all bar licences will be allotted through a public draw of lots. A minimum of four valid applications is required for each bar to be considered for draw, thereby encouraging healthy competition and preventing speculative or single-party applications,” the Commissioner said and highlighted that in Andhra Pradesh’s recent retail shop allotments, an average of 26 applications were received per shop, while in Telangana’s recent bar allotments, as many as 131 applications were received per bar.