Andhra Tourism Minister submits DPRs for projects worth Rs 270 crore to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Monday announced that Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured strong support for the State’s tourism and cultural development initiatives.

Durgesh, who met Shekhawat in New Delhi along with Union Tourism Additional Secretary and Director General Suman Billa, submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) for three major projects worth about Rs 270 crore aimed at boosting tourism, preserving cultural heritage and creating local employment.

The proposals include a Rs 103 crore Cultural Centre in Lepakshi with enhanced tourist facilities, a Rs 99.87 crore Experience Centre in Lambasingi to provide immersive visitor experiences, and Rs 77.32 crore Tent Cities near Buddhist Circuit sites such as Thotlakonda and Nagarjunakonda to extend tourist stays.

Durgesh also pressed for Lepakshi’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list to elevate its global recognition.

Further, he proposed a regional Lalit Kala Akademi Centre in Visakhapatnam, a Kalakshetra auditorium at GVR Music and Dance College in Vijayawada, and a regional Sahitya Akademi Centre to preserve and promote the Telugu language, literature, music, dance and drama in the post-bifurcation era. The minister also raised the need to reprint the Suryarayandhra Nighantuvu (dictionary), as suggested by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, to preserve it for future generations. In addition, he sought `100 crore for an Integrated Experience, Interpretation and Information Centre (APTEIC) in Amaravati.

Union Minister Shekhawat responded positively, sanctioning several projects under schemes such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASAD.