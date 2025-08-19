APSDMA issues alert as depression over Bay of Bengal set to bring heavy rain to coastal Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday issued an alert as a depression over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Gopalpur in South Odisha and North Andhra by early Tuesday.

According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, the coastal belt is likely to witness gusty winds of 40-60 kmph. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea as conditions are expected to remain rough.

The system is likely to trigger scattered heavy rains across coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. In an official release, APSDMA said Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and NTR districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, while other districts may get light to moderate showers.

Jain also urged people to avoid staying near weak walls or dilapidated structures during heavy rains and strong winds.

As part of precautionary measures, water is being released downstream from reservoirs, though flood levels in the Godavari, Krishna and Tungabhadra Rivers have not yet reached warning marks. Residents in river catchment areas, low-lying regions and Lanka villages were advised to shift to higher ground and rehabilitation camps in nearby mandal headquarters.

The public has also been warned against travelling in boats or steamers, swimming, fishing or bathing in floodwaters.

Authorities reiterated appeals to stay away from weak buildings during heavy rain.

At 5 pm on Monday, the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam recorded a water level of 37.7 feet, with flood flow showing a slight rise.

At Dowleswaram Reservoir, Godavari River inflow and outflow stood at 4.35 lakh cusecs, while at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, the Krishna River’s inflow and outflow stood at 2.53 lakh cusecs.

Rainfall recorded up to 5 pm on Monday included 73 mm in Maredumilli (ASR district), 66 mm in Gullasitaramapuram (Parvathipuram Manyam district), 60.2 mm in Amudalavalasa (Srikakulam district) and 59.5 mm in Kotturu (ASR district).