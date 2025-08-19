CM Chandrababu Naidu to visit Mangalagiri today

GUNTUR: Guntur District officials on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of arrangements ahead of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s two-day visit to Mangalagiri scheduled for August 19 and 20.

Guntur Collector S Nagalakshmi, along with CM’s Programme Coordinator and MLC Pendurthi Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar, Planning Department Joint Secretary Ananta Shankara Rao, APSFL MD & CEO A Surya Teja, Joint Collector A Bhargav Teja, Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Simha, and CMO officer Iqbal Saheb, reviewed the preparations at the designated venues.

On August 19, the CM will participate in the “Zero Poverty P4” programme at CK Convention Centre. During the inspection, officials assessed seating arrangements, stage setup, public address systems, media galleries, and parking facilities. Instructions were given to ensure hassle-free movement of invitees and proper management of the event.

The following day, on August 20, Naidu will inaugurate the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Mayuri Tech Park, located near the NRI flyover in Mangalagiri. The Collector emphasised the importance of coordination between departments to ensure that both programmes are conducted smoothly and successfully without any lapses.