Enforce SC directives and address stray dog menace, IMA urges GMC

GUNTUR: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Guntur branch, has appealed to the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) to urgently implement recent Supreme Court directions on controlling the rising stray dog menace in the city.

At the GMC Council Hall on Monday, IMA representatives submitted a petition to Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra Nani and Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, drawing attention to the threat posed by stray dogs.

Doctors highlighted that the unchecked growth of stray dogs has resulted in frequent attacks on students, workers, and pedestrians, many of whom sustained injuries. Several victims, they added, were at risk of contracting rabies, which continues to be a major public health concern.

The SC has directed civic bodies to set up shelter homes for strays and ensure that they are prevented from roaming freely on public roads. The IMA urged the civic body to establish such shelters in Guntur on priority, not only to safeguard citizens but also to comply with the court’s orders.

Responding to the petition, the Mayor and civic chief assured that the matter would be examined carefully, and steps would be taken in consultation with relevant officials.