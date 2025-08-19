Free bus ride hit with women, says Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani

VIJAYAWADA: The Stree Shakti scheme, a flagship promise of the coalition government’s ‘Super Six’ initiatives, has sparked enthusiasm and joy among women across Andhra Pradesh, said Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhyarani.

Launched by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on the 79th Independence Day, the scheme offers free bus travel to approximately 2.62 crore women, transgender individuals, and girls across the State, covering 74% of APSRTC’s fleet, or 8,458 buses, including Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express services.

Speaking to the media at the State Secretariat, Minister Sandhyarani highlighted that around 25 lakh women benefit daily from this initiative, which enables cost-free travel to any destination within the state.

With women constituting nearly 50% of Andhra Pradesh’s population, the scheme aims to promote their progress and ensure equal opportunities across sectors.

It has significantly reduced travel expenses for daily wage workers, small-scale women entrepreneurs, students, and petty traders, saving households Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 monthly. The initiative also facilitates access to employment opportunities in distant areas, higher education in urban centeres.