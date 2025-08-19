Minister Atchannaidu urges officials to ensure prompt fertiliser supply to farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed agricultural officials to ensure a seamless and well-planned fertiliser distribution system across the State, emphasising zero tolerance for disruptions that could inconvenience farmers.
During a review meeting held at his camp office in Vijayawada, the minister addressed concerns about fertiliser supply issues in certain areas, despite smooth distribution in most districts. The meeting was attended by Agriculture Commissioner Dilli Rao, MARKFED Managing Director Manazir Jilani Samoon, and other officials.
Dilli Rao informed the minister that the state requires approximately 16.73 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers for the current Kharif season, including 6.22 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 2.60 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, 0.70 lakh metric tonnes of MOP, 0.94 lakh metric tonnes of SSP, and 6.30 lakh metric tonnes of complex fertilisers.
He noted that delays in fertiliser deliveries from the central government for August have caused localised shortages. However, the state has received 10.39 lakh metric tonnes so far, and with an opening stock of 7.13 lakh metric tonnes, a total of 17.53 lakh metric tonnes of various fertilisers are available. Of this, 10.96 lakh metric tonnes have been distributed to farmers, while 6.56 lakh metric tonnes remain in stock with cooperative societies and private traders across the state.
Minister Atchannaidu expressed concern over reports of farmers facing difficulties in some regions despite timely distribution efforts. He instructed officials to identify affected areas promptly and expedite the transfer of fertilisers from Markfed warehouses to cooperative societies in those districts. He also warned that private traders selling urea and DAP at inflated prices would face strict action, including legal cases.
The minister assured farmers that pending fertiliser supplies, including 19,000 metric tonnes from RFC Ramagundam, 30,000 metric tonnes via Kakinada Port, and 18,500 metric tonnes through Gangavaram Port, would be secured through coordination with the central government.