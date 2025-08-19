Minister Atchannaidu urges officials to ensure prompt fertiliser supply to farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed agricultural officials to ensure a seamless and well-planned fertiliser distribution system across the State, emphasising zero tolerance for disruptions that could inconvenience farmers.

During a review meeting held at his camp office in Vijayawada, the minister addressed concerns about fertiliser supply issues in certain areas, despite smooth distribution in most districts. The meeting was attended by Agriculture Commissioner Dilli Rao, MARKFED Managing Director Manazir Jilani Samoon, and other officials.

Dilli Rao informed the minister that the state requires approximately 16.73 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers for the current Kharif season, including 6.22 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 2.60 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, 0.70 lakh metric tonnes of MOP, 0.94 lakh metric tonnes of SSP, and 6.30 lakh metric tonnes of complex fertilisers.